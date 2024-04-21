Parambrata, Huma team up for ‘Gulabi’

Two years after ‘Mithya’, a psychological thriller web series, actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Huma Qureshi have again teamed up and this time, it is for Vipul Mehta’s film, ‘Gulabi’. Based on a true story, the film revolves around a woman autorickshaw driver (played by Huma).

In the film, Parambrata will also be seen driving an autorickshaw. On Sunday, the Kolkata actor posted photographs from the set.

“The heat in Ahmedabad is not fun, the shoot is and the perks it brings along (like getting to drive a rickshaw). So happy to be part of ‘Gulabi’,” posted Parambrata on social media.

Huma was last seen in the third season of her popular web series ‘Maharani’. Meanwhile, Parambrata is also working on his upcoming Bengali directorial, ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’. The film, starring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, is titled after Hemanta Mukhopadhyay’s iconic Bengali song.