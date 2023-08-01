Parambrata Chattopadhyay wants to 'make more films'

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay has developed a knack for selecting successful projects, evident from his fruitful journey in the Hindi OTT space and performances like his role as Feluda in the Bengali web series ‘Gangtok-e-Gondogol’. His two recent Bengali releases, ‘Shibpur’ and ‘Biye Bibhrat’, have also garnered commendable reviews from critics and fans.

When a leading media house asked Parambrata about his challenges as an actor, he shared that he loves exploring projects that pull him out of his comfort zone or that he finds straightforward enough to perform with ease. His performances in ‘Jehanabad’ and the yet-to-be-released ‘Mumbai Diaries’ season two challenged his boundaries.

“My approach to selecting a project is twofold. First, the project must resonate with me and the audience. I don’t shy away from similar roles I have portrayed previously if the film’s theme aligns with the audience’s taste. Conversely, if a film’s subject doesn’t meet the audience’s current preferences, the role must be intriguing, challenging and distinctive. If the role is ordinary, it must be extremely so and if it’s extraordinary, it must truly stand out. I find this balance both challenging and satisfying,” explained Parambrata on the sidelines of a recent event in Kolkata.

Although Parambrata has achieved fame as an actor, his initial aspiration was to be a filmmaker: “I still wonder why I didn’t fully realise this ambition. Now I want to direct more films. For instance, ‘Abhijaan’ and ‘Boudi Canteen’, both of which I believe deserved greater success and outreach, but the timing of the release wasn’t right. The box office numbers might not be impressive, but ‘Boudi Canteen’ performed wonderfully well on OTT.”

He also reflected on the changing landscape of Bengali cinema: “I have seen a shift in the audience’s preferences due to the pandemic and economic difficulties. The viewers are now more inclined towards middle-of-the-road content, favouring safer options over adventurous pursuits. Speaking about my journey in films, I want to keep on challenging myself and also the audiences with my versatile roles and directorial projects.”

Parambrata will soon start shooting for his next directorial ‘Hawa Bodol 2’ which is a sequel to the 2013 film ‘Hawa Bodol’. The rom-com will see Parambrata, Rudranil Ghosh and Raima Sen reuniting after a long time.