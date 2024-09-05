Paoli Dam to headline web series on domestic violence

During the COVID-19 crisis, the United Nations (UN) brought attention to a ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence against women. From the start of the lockdown, women’s organisations reported a sharp increase in cases of domestic violence worldwide. In 2022 alone, the ‘National Commission for Women’ received 30,900 reports of crimes against women, with 6,900 cases specifically related to domestic violence. Even today, within the walls of a home - a safe haven - many women continue to face harassment. Actress Paoli Dam’s upcoming Bengali web series, ‘Kaberi’, sheds light on domestic violence while exploring the complex journey of a woman’s struggle and resilience.

The series offers an unflinching look at the complexities of abuse, capturing the emotional and psychological toll it takes on its protagonist. Paoli’s journey in ‘Kaberi’ is a powerful arc of vengeance and empowerment, as her character evolves from a victim into a formidable force of reckoning. Sourav Chakraborty joins Paoli for the first time on screen, bringing a fresh chemistry to the series.

“‘Kaberi’ is more than just a role. It’s a deeply personal journey into the heart of resilience and strength. I hope this story resonates with those who have faced adversity and empowers them to find their own voice,” said the actress, who has collaborated with ‘Hoichoi’ for the first time.

Rajnandini in ‘Mohishashur Mardini’

We are all facing difficult times, but Goddess Durga, the symbol of strength and women’s empowerment offers us courage in these challenging moments. This ‘Mahalaya’, for the first time, viewers can watch ‘Mohishashur Mardini’ in a web series format on ‘Hoichoi’. Starring Rajnandini Paul as Mahamaya and directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, the series seeks to inspire modern audiences with its celebration of feminine power and spirituality.