Pankaj Tripathi reveals how he forgot his dream of ‘taking a break’

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi said that after working on many good projects he had dreamt of, he has another wish that he completely forgot about: a good holiday.

Pankaj, one of the best in Indian cinema at present, has worked on projects such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, ‘Stree’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and many others.

When asked if Pankaj is living his dream, he told a leading media house, “No. After doing so much work, I have realised that, along with that dream, I had one more that I had completely forgotten about. It was taking a holiday and doing absolutely nothing. I got so busy that I realised that I was not taking a break.”

Pankaj, a National School of Drama alum, agreed that he is living his dream of working for good content.

He added, “But along with that dream, I had another dream: to work a little less, pay attention to quality and focus on health, as that is also important. Work-life balance is very important.”

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, the actor, whose latest release is ‘Murder Mubarak’ on ‘Netflix’, will soon be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Metro… In Dino’.