Pankaj Tripathi highlights Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poetic side

Pankaj Tripathi, who is upbeat with his forthcoming movie on late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighted his poetic side and said that he cannot be compared with present-day politicians. In his upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon’, Tripathi said, “The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians. He was a poet. He was a leader whose staunchest enemies were also his admirers.”

Sharing what he has learned from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s personality, Pankaj said in an interview with a top news organisation, “I’ve learned that a person should be democratic from the inside; that even when I’m upset with you, I know deep down that I’m angry with you and you don’t like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life.”

The actor also divulged how he prepared for the role of late PM Vajpayee: “After preparing and reading about Atal ji’s characteristics, you wouldn’t feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette. It’s tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji’s political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away.”