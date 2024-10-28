Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return with ‘Mirzapur’ on big screen

If you are a fan of thrillers or gangster dramas, you won’t miss watching ‘Mirzapur’. This crime thriller has reached cult status, as have its unforgettable characters: Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). Now, just months after streaming ‘Mirzapur 3’ on ‘Amazon Prime Video’, the makers have announced that this hit OTT franchise will hit the big screen in 2026.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the ‘Mirzapur’ film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the Compounder in the series. Following the nationwide theatrical release in 2026, the film will be available for streaming to ‘Prime Video’ members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.

Talking about expanding the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise into a theatrical film, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at ‘Prime Video India’, said, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues and riveting storyline, ‘Mirzapur’ has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era. As ‘Mirzapur’ continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of ‘Excel Entertainment’ are excited to bring the hit series to the big screen.

“It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential ‘Mirzapur’ experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters - from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya and to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of ‘Mirzapur’ like never before,” they said.