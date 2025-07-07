‘Panchayat’ Season 5 officially confirmed for 2026

Following the phenomenal success of its previous seasons, the much-loved series ‘Panchayat’ returned with Season 4 on June 24 and has already solidified its standing as both a local and global sensation. The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership, showcasing its wide appeal and gripping narrative.

On launch day, the fourth season trended among the ‘Top 10’ titles in over 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the UAE, among others and was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week, highlighting its growing footprint. In India, it has been trending at #1 in India and was streamed across 95 percent of the country’s pin codes in the first week, reaffirming its deep-rooted popularity.

Riding on the overwhelming response to Season 4, ‘Prime Video’ confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026.

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said Manish Menghani, Director & Head of Content Licensing, ‘Prime Video India’. “The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, ‘Panchayat’ has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity and authenticity.”

Vijay Koshy, President of ‘The Viral Fever’ (TVF) said, “We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received - not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”

Produced by ‘The Viral Fever’, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.