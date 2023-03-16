Palak Tiwari: Celebrities' children should be grateful for their advantageous position

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, recently opened up about the perks of being a star kid. According to her, children of celebrities should be grateful for their advantageous position.

In an interview with a news portal, Palak admitted that she would have found it difficult to set foot in the industry had she been an outsider. The young actor stated that she is grateful for the head start that she got as a star kid. According to her, it makes a big difference when you know how things function in the industry instead of figuring it out on your own.

Palak added that maybe God knew that she needed a little help there. She also went on to say that children of famous celebrities must acknowledge their luck when nepotism is discussed.

Palak Tiwari also spoke about her childhood memories of watching her mother on the small screen and not comprehending that hers was an unusual career. She also added even before she comprehended her mother’s line of work. She was enamoured by beautiful heroines and knew that she wanted to be an actor.

On the work front, she will be seen making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.