Pae Arak and Weir Sukollawat to lead horror epic 'Cher'

Los Angeles: Thai actors Pae Arak and Weir Sukollawat are set to feature in ‘Cher’, an upcoming Thai horror epic from ‘Benetone Films’ and ‘Fearfolks’.

Arak is known for his roles in projects such as ‘Body’, ‘Slice’ and ‘The Stone’, which he co-directed alongside Vuthipong Sukhanindr. Sukollawat has been a part of ‘4 Tigers’ and ‘E Riam Sing’, among others.

The upcoming film is currently in pre-production in Bangkok. It is directed by Songsak Mongkolthong. With the script by Patrick Graham, the film is set to release in 2028, according to the entertainment news outlet, ‘Variety’.

The plot revolves around a police officer whose investigation into a vine-covered corpse found near a remote mining camp encroaching on sacred forestland brings him into conflict with his estranged brother’s secrets and draws out rumours of a vengeful Thai forest spirit, whose wrath may be connected to a mysterious young woman.

“As die-hard fans of the genre, we’re thrilled to bring this dark vision to life and scare audiences with a timeless tale for years to come... I couldn’t be more excited to work with this amazing cast and our wonderful producing partners,” producer Kulthep Narula said about the film.

The film also reunites Arak and Sukollawat, who have recently collaborated on the Thai action film ‘4 Tigers’, which was released on March 12 and directed by Kongkiat Komesiri.

“True horror reveals the heart of a culture. We are proud to empower Thai storytellers to turn our local legends into the world’s next great cinematic and box office masterpieces,” Benetone Films’ CEO Rachvin Narula added.