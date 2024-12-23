‘Paatal Lok’ S2 to premiere on January 17

New Delhi: The much-awaited second season of ‘Paatal Lok’ is set to premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on January 17, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the crime drama featured Jaideep Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer named Hathi Ram Chaudhary who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist.

The new season will see Ahlawat reprise his role alongside Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag. Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua are the new additions to the cast, a press release stated. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, ‘Paatal Lok’ season two is a ‘Clean Slate Filmz Production’ in association with ‘Eunoia Films LLP’.

“As the stakes rise, this upcoming season promises to propel the drama barometer to new heights drawing viewers into an even darker, immersive and more treacherous world. The new season plunges the iconic character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary and his team into uncharted territory - a perilous ‘fresh hell’ that will test them like never before,” read the official synopsis of the series.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video India’, said the first chapter of ‘Paatal Lok’ made a huge impact with its gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.