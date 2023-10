Owen Wilson gets candid about his character in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson spoke about his character Mobius in ‘Loki’ season 2.

Talking about Mobius coming to terms with a new reality, Wilson said, “Mobius is afraid to find out what his real life might have been because what if it’s something that was so heartbreakingly good that it makes it hard to continue with the life that he’s living in the TVA.”

“Everybody can feel that a little bit in their life, to sort of be peering down the road not taken and wondering what if. Some people really want to go down that road and other people don’t even want to give it a second glance. It’s an issue for Mobius to resolve in season 2,” he added.

Executive producer Kevin R Wright once again revives fan-favourite character Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. The highly anticipated original live-action series is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani.

The second season of ‘Loki’, now streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, delves into the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale, with Loki embroiled in a struggle for the soul of the ‘Time Variance Authority’ (TVA).

‘Loki’ Season 2 will air on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.