Overwhelmed by all the love for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday expressed gratitude for all the love she received for her performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Taking to ‘Instagram’, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring herself and other team members.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Overwhelmed by all the love for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and Ahana. All your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know. I can never, ever thank Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar enough for bringing me on this journey. I’m eternally grateful to the boys, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s filmmakers ‘Reema Kagti’ and ‘Zoya Akhtar’.

The film chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) through the very relatable journey of three best friends together, navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Apart from this, Ananya will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series ‘Call Me Bae’.