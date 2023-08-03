‘Outpouring of love for RARKPK beyond imagination’

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh says all the love coming his way for playing the role of Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" is beyond his imagination.

The actor's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa, an energetic Punjabi man, who falls for Alia Bhatt's firebrand Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee, has been hailed by critics as one of his finest performances.

"I'm touched and overwhelmed with this outpouring of love. It is beyond my imagination. People are laughing, crying and cheering for Rocky in the halls. I've witnessed it first hand and it is so heartening to see. The kind of unanimously emotional and effusive reactions that are pouring in have filled me with immense joy. It's a special one. My heart is glowing with gratitude today," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

Ranveer, also known for his roles in films such as "Gully Boy", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", on Wednesday posted a video with his 93-year-old maternal grandfather on his ‘Instagram’.

His grandfather, dressed in a 'Team Rocky' T-shirt, grooved to the classic song 'Jhumka gira re', which served as an inspiration for the film's 'What jhumka' track, with Ranveer.

In another video, his grandfather says, 'tikki chhodo tequila lao' (forget tikki, bring me tequila).

"Nana is peak peak Rocky-ism. 93 and Rock(y)ing," the actor captioned the video.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", which released last Friday, has crossed Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office.