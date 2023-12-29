Our work is so easily accessible and cultural: Sanjana Sanghi

This year, Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi was seen in two films, ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Kadak Singh’. She was praised for her performances in both projects by the critics as well as the audience.

‘Dhak Dhak’ tells the journey of four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey.

On the other hand, ‘Kadak Singh’ is a mystery thriller that falls somewhere between the bridges of an emotional drama and a murder mystery. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Jaya Ahsan.

Recently, in an interview with a leading media house, Sanjana Sanghi said that she has been reading a few things about auditioning for some roles. Thanks to OTT, filmmakers across the globe have been able to see her work.

“Our work is so easily accessible and cultural that it isn’t alienating anymore,” said the actor.

She has been getting calls and interest from overseas. She believes that ‘Dil Bechara’, which was an official remake of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, did make people notice and she believes that ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Kadak Singh’ have just expedited that process.

Sanghi concluded that she is very happy that the makers are approaching her with all different kinds of challenges. 2024 is even more exciting because she is doing something that she has never done before.