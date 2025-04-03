Our past shapes our present: Indraneil Sengupta

Indraneil Sengupta has often voiced his disappointment over Bengali filmmakers not offering him enough substantial roles. Since ‘Angshumaner Chhobi’ (2009), he has worked hard to prove his acting acumen with films like ‘Autograph’, ‘Mishor Rohoshyo’, ‘Aschhe Abar Shabor’ and ‘Hatyapuri’ (as Feluda).

Recently, there have been some substantial offers like Srijit Mukherji’s (his ‘Autograph’ director) ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ and Indrasish Acharya’s ‘Goodbye Mountain’.

“I’m happy with the kind of work I’m getting now. Let’s see how things unfold. If this continues consistently, I’ll be happy,” he said.

This Poila Boishakh, Indraneil will be seen in Suman Ghosh’s ‘Puratawn’, starring Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta.

“I play Rajeev, Rituparna’s husband and my character has a distinct arc in the film. ‘Puratawn’ is the kind of project I want to be part of now. It’s mature, sensible, well-written and offers real scope for performance. Plus, the character is my age,” he said.

But do many girls still find it hard to believe he’s aging? “I love aging. I think it’s a beautiful process. You can only age gracefully if you embrace it. And honestly, I feel I’m in the best phase of my life - both in terms of physical appearance and career,” said Indraneil, who will soon be seen in the mythological-horror film ‘Maa’ starring Kajol.

Indraneil’s friendship with Rituparna goes back a long time and they have worked in ‘Bedeni’, ‘Nilacholey Kiriti’, ‘Mahanayika’ and ‘Goodbye Mountain’. However, this time, she’s also wearing the producer’s hat and he appreciates how effortlessly she has taken on the role.

“She’s been a fantastic producer. Being a great actor herself, she understands how to handle other actors well. I have no complaints at all,” he said with a smile.

Another highlight of working on ‘Puratawn’ for Indraneil was sharing screen space with Sharmila Tagore, who plays his mother-in-law. He couldn’t be more impressed by her grace and poise.

“The way she speaks, the way she drapes her saree, the way she carries herself - it’s all so elegant and regal. You can tell she comes from royalty, yet everything about her is understated,” he said.

Recalling the first time he saw her at the film’s announcement event in Kolkata, he remembers her saree and subtle diamond jewelry. “There’s finesse in everything she does,” he said.

‘Puratawn’ explores the idea of making peace with the past in order to move forward. When asked whether the past shapes the present or the future, Indraneil reflected, “I believe everyone’s present is shaped by their past, whether it’s good, bad or ugly. Who we are today is a result of everything we’ve experienced from childhood to now. Even our strengths come from our past. It’s impossible to ignore it.”

But does the past ever haunt him? “What’s there to haunt? Life moves through different phases. We experience both good and bad, but everything teaches us something,” said Indraneil, whose ex-wife Barkha Bisht recently opened up on being ‘cheated’ by him during their marriage.