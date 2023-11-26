Salman Khan recently opened up on his bond with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a year that marked both of them making cameos in each other’s movies.

In an interview with a famed news organisation, Salman talked about his off-screen and onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh and also warned his fans against bursting firecrackers during ‘Tiger 3’ shows.

“Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry,” Salman said in the interview.

While 2023 began with Salman Khan making a cameo and fighting alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Sidharth Anand’s spy thriller ‘Pathaan’, the latter returned the favour in Salman’s Diwali release, ‘Tiger 3’.

They are also touted to share the screen space in lead roles in the upcoming ‘YRF Spy Universe’ film, ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.

“I always tell my fans that he is your brother’s brother, so nothing should happen to him. So, my fans didn’t do that much. And I don’t see that much social media. I don’t understand this negativity and trolling. So, the things that I don’t understand do not bother me much and neither does Shah Rukh,” Salman earlier told the same news organisation about their fan clubs trolling and competing with each other on social media.