OTT streamer Netflix announces Korean content slate for 2023

Mumbai: Netflix has announced its Korean content slate for 2023, bringing back old shows as well as introducing a whole lot of new ones along with a number of feature films, documentaries and unscripted series.

After the massive global success of "Squid Game", the streaming service is quite bullish on K-content and said 60 per cent of its audiences tuned in for Korean shows.

Netflix will launch a total of 34 Korean titles on its platform, including returning fan favourites series "Sweet Home", "D.P." and "The Glory", a press release stated.

"The Glory", starring South Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo, will be back with Part Two in March after part one debuted on January 2.

The new titles also include three shows centering around the theme of survival - "Gyeongseong Creature", "Black Knight" and "Song of the Bandits".

The slate is filled with new romance titles including "A Time Called You", "Behind Your Touch (WT)", "Crash Course in Romance", "Destined With You", "Doona!", "King the Land", "Love to Hate You" and "See You In My 19th Life", along with drama shows "Daily Dose of Sunshine", "Queenmaker" and "The Good Bad Mother".

"Bloodhounds", "Celebrity" and "Mask Girl" as well as apocalyptic drama "Goodbye Earth" round out the series slate.

The streamer has planned to release six Korean features in 2023 - "JUNG-E", "Kill Boksoon", "Believer 2", "Ballerina", "The Match" and "Unlocked".

Besides, Netflix will also debut reality shows, such as "Physical:100", "Siren: Survive the Island", "Zombieverse", "Nineteen to Twenty" and "The Devil’s Plan".

There are also two new documentaries.

The first film, which has a working title of "Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film", will trace the quest for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho’s debut film.

It will be followed by a true-crime documentary, titled "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal". It explores the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history.

Don Kang, VP of Content (Korea), said the streamer is bringing a wider variety of Korean stories to the fans in 2023 after witnessing the global popularity of K-content last year.

"Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries and three of Netflix’s most watched shows ever are from Korea. This year, we’re pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling," Kang said.