OTT platforms has helped Parambrata Chattopadhyay find ‘sensible’ work in Hindi cinema

Mumbai: Bengali cinema star Parambrata Chattopadhyay believes the opening up of OTT platforms has helped him find ‘sensible’ work in Hindi cinema.

According to the actor, who made his Hindi cinema debut with Vidya Balan's ‘Kahaani’, ‘Pari’ in 2018 marked the beginning of the second phase of his career in the industry and it has been more fruitful.

“After ‘Kahaani’, a lot of people thought that I would move to Mumbai and start working there, which I didn’t do. I had no plans of doing that. But I did a couple of Hindi films, but they were mostly forgettable ones. Later, with ‘Pari’, the cycle of doing meaningful work in Hindi started. From 2018 onwards, my second stint started and from 2020 on, the frequency and intensity have been a lot more,” Chattopadhyay told the top news agency.

The actor, who was most recently seen in ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’, ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ and ‘Netflix’ show ‘Aranyak’ to name a few, said the aim is to find interesting roles, irrespective of their length.

“The opening up of OTT has helped me find sensible work in Hindi. In Bengal, the situation is different, as I have been the leading man in films for quite a few years. In Hindi, I don’t suffer from false ideas as such. I make sure my part is remembered. If that happens with a lead character, great or if it’s one of the important characters, which is contributing to the narrative, then also I am happy,” Chattopadhyay added.

Chattopadhyay said it is gratifying to be loved by people outside of his hometown.

“It is very endearing and encouraging for any artist to find a bigger audience. I feel encouraged and enthusiastic when I see this happening,” he said.

The actor will next be seen in the Hindi films ‘Notary’, a social comedy and ‘Walker House’, a supernatural thriller. He is also part of Prime Video’s ‘Mumbai Diaries 2’ and Sony LIV’s ‘Jehanabad: Of Love and War’, set to premiere on February 3. Sudhir Mishra serves as the showrunner.

Chattopadhyay said OTT has given an opportunity to actors like him to discover stories that not only align with his sensibilities but are mainstream yet realistic.