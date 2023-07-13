OTT platforms fund 70 percent of a movie: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ is set to release on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on July 21. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is made on a huge scale so it was only natural for cinegoers to wonder why it was being released on an OTT platform.

When asked about the same, Varun told a popular entertainment news portal that it’s not possible to make a film without an OTT partner in the current economic climate: “Theatres are not going anywhere. They are here to stay. The collective experience of watching a film and celebrating is still there and we love it. As actors, that’s the biggest joy and high you get. But, in today’s economic climate, you cannot make a film without an OTT partner because 70 percent of your capital to make a film is coming from OTT. So, you should ask any producer how important the OTT players are for them to make films today. They will tell you how important they are.”

Janhvi Kapoor added, “We can’t ignore that OTT platforms are a big part of the industry now.”

The trailer of the movie was launched earlier this week in Dubai. At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan said, “ ‘Bawaal’ is about the truth. It’s all about what you want from life and your insecurities. I have never been as sure about a film as I am about ‘Bawaal’.”