‘OTT is now prioritising ‘safe’ projects over compelling shows’

There are actors who fail to explore diversity despite having every opportunity (did we say the star kids’ name aloud) and then there is Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, an actor who ensures you see the best version of a character, even if it isn’t fully fleshed out. If you have watched ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Zero’, ‘Joram’ or ‘Scoop’, you simply can’t overlook Zeeshan. He may often play the lead actor’s friend (as in ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Zero’ or ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’), but he steals the limelight with his sheer firebrand performances. In JioHotstar’s new crime drama, ‘Kanneda’, Zeeshan once again delivers a brilliant performance as Rawat, a law enforcement officer. In ‘Joram’ too, he played a Mumbai police officer.

“By profession, Rawat is a cop, but he is different. He is emotionally vulnerable,” he said.

The Delhi-born actor explained how Rawat stands apart from the typical cops seen in thrillers.

“He’s very sharp, but he also gets emotionally affected by the events unfolding around him and not just in his personal life. ‘Kanneda’ is about an Indian or a few Indians, living in Canada. But these experiences will resonate with many Indians abroad,” said the ‘Article 15’ and ‘Raees’ actor.

Directed by Chandan Arora, ‘Kanneda’ explores the Punjabi immigrant experience in Canada during the 1990s. Ayyub, an NSD graduate, comes from a non-film background but made a striking debut in 2011 with ‘No One Killed Jessica’. It didn’t take long for both filmmakers and audiences to recognise his immense talent. But did he ever feel like an outsider during his early struggles in Mumbai?

“No one makes you feel like an outsider. It’s not like a room - it’s more like not being invited to a party and that’s fine. You can’t expect someone to invite you to their personal parties. Not getting work for three or five years is different from feeling like an outsider. I know many people give these kinds of interviews and actually thrive off them,” Zeeshan said.

If Zeeshan shines on the big screen, he does the same on OTT platforms with shows like ‘Scoop’, ‘Bloody Brothers’ and ‘Tandav’. But many actors and creators who once saw OTT as a space for experimentation now call it ‘TV Plus.’ Zeeshan admits the same.

“I think OTT was already heading in that direction. Once you stop prioritising quality and focus solely on quantity, this is inevitable. Now, it’s more about completing a show within eight months - writing in two months, finishing filming in one and a half months, then rushing into post-production, promotion and releasing it within a year. That’s problematic and I hope OTT recovers from it. It’s becoming the same pattern we had on TV.”

He added, “Even in films, we’re following a formula. For instance, if a thriller has a budget of Rs 10 crore, a comedy gets Rs 6 crore and a drama gets Rs 4 crore. When projects are planned based on numbers rather than creativity, everything becomes a thriller because why would someone create something in Rs 6 crore when they could get Rs 10 crore by adding a few thrilling elements? The OTT industry is more focused on making a ‘safe’ project rather than a compelling show or film.”

Zeeshan also pointed out the industry’s increasing reliance on a formulaic approach to casting.

“Everyone is simply trying to save their jobs. Instead of working towards strong scripts or great productions, people are making sure their projects look risk-free on paper. Out of four lead characters, one has to be a film star, another with over eight million ‘Instagram’ followers, the third a content creator and the fourth a ‘reliable’ actor. Then they add a stand-up comedian, a reality TV personality or a model. This way, when the project is pitched, the seniors, who are also trying to keep their jobs, approve it, thinking it looks safe. The result? A product rather than a well-made show,” he said nonchalantly.

Zeeshan also revealed that although he had no releases last year, seven to eight of his projects are ready. Meanwhile, director Anand L Rai and Dhanush are collaborating on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. Given Zeeshan’s popularity as Murari in Rai’s 2013 romantic film ‘Raanjhanaa’, we asked if he has a special role in this one too. He remained tight-lipped. Is it a hint at another stellar performance to come?