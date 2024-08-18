OTT has given Rasika Dugal ‘a lease of life’

Rasika Dugal refuses to do the same crying sequences in any production that is presented to her. The actress revealed that she would read a script backward and sure enough, there would be a passage where there would be some crying scene in them. She also acknowledged that in recent years, the OTT sector has given her access to a larger audience.

During an interview with a leading media house, the actor shared, “There was a time I could read the script backward and know that in the last 10 pages, there will be at least two crying scenes definitely for me. It has changed a little of that femme fatale has happened and I am happy about it.”

The actor also discussed how her reach has increased due to the popularity of streaming shows. She added, “Clearly the streaming services for a lease of life for me because there were many films that I had done which hadn’t seen the kind of release they deserved. There were many small films. Besides the fact that I got a lot of work and through shows like ‘Mirzapur’ I got to access a wide audience. This is when I felt that streaming services are a space for smaller films to find an audience.”

