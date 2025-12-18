Oscars to stream on ‘YouTube’ from 2029

As far as movies go, it doesn’t get better than the Oscars. The Academy Awards have been considered the ultimate authority on filmmaking for over nine decades. The award function is going to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2029. However, things will be slightly different by then. In a surprising move, the Oscars have decided to leave the ABC network and for the 2029 edition, the show will stream on ‘YouTube’.

The Oscars started in 1929, but the award function didn’t get televised till 1953. Originally with the NBC network, it went over to ABC in 1960 and the relationship lasted for 10 years before the rights went back to NBC. After another five-year run, the Oscars returned to ABC and have stayed with them ever since. The first colour telecast of the Oscars was also done by ABC in 1966. However, this relationship is coming to an end now and the award function is moving ahead with the times.

It has also been reported that the ‘YouTube’ stream of the Oscars won’t just contain the ceremony but will give the fans a deeper and more personal look into the award function. A vast amount of related content, such as the red-carpet pre-show, behind-the-scenes footage, the Governor awards and more, will also be available for streaming. The award function, which made 150 million dollars in the last fiscal year, will be available for free to billions of people across the world.

The CEO of ‘YouTube’, Neal Mohan, addressed this big win for the company and told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honouring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”