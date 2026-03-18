Oscars telecast in-charge defends Dharmendra snub

The omission of veteran actor Dharmendra from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the Oscars left many in the Indian film industry disappointed. Several celebrities, including Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha, very recently expressed their dismay after the legendary actor, who passed away in December at the age of 89, wasn’t featured in the tribute.

Rob Mills, EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at ‘Walt Disney Television’, finally responded to the backlash. Speaking to ‘Variety’, Mills clarified that the final call on who is included in the segment lies with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Defending the process, he said, “It is hard. I think it’s the hardest thing they possibly do.”

He added, “It’s always difficult when they are villainised for this. Yes, there are always people who are left out. Unfortunately, we are losing more and more people - especially legendary figures - every year, so it becomes the hardest needle to thread. I do think what they presented last night might have been the best In Memoriam in the history of the Oscars.”

The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 16, honoured several prominent figures from global cinema. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment paid tribute to personalities such as Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and others. However, the absence of Dharmendra - widely regarded as a legend with a career spanning over six decades - triggered widespread criticism.

Reacting to the snub, Hema Malini expressed her disappointment in an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’. “It is a shame, of course. It is a shame for them to have overlooked an actor who meant so much to so many people across the world. Dharam ji was recognised everywhere. He didn’t receive too many awards in his lifetime, so why should he care about the Oscars? We were always content with the love we received in our own country. Awards often eluded him,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shatrughan Sinha told ‘Variety’, “It is a matter of shame for them if they don’t honour Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and now Dharmendra. But why should it matter to us? They are forever entrenched in our hearts.”