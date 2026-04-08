Oscars set dates for 99th and 100th broadcast before moving to YouTube

The organisation that puts on the Oscars has set dates for its final two shows on ‘ABC’, including the 100th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC said on Tuesday that the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027 and the 100th on March 5, 2028. They will be the last ceremonies broadcast on its longtime network home before the show moves to ‘YouTube’ in 2029 and the last two held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The film academy just recently announced that the show would also have a new physical location at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles as part of a 10-year agreement with AEG.

‘ABC’ and the film academy will continue to air the show at its earlier time of 7 pm Eastern/4 pm Pacific.

The 98th Oscars last month saw a nine per cent dip in ratings after several years of gains.

Conan O'Brien returned to host the show, which saw ‘One Battle After Another’ take best picture and director, Michael B Jordan win ‘Best Actor’, for ‘Sinners’ and Jessie Buckley pick up best actress, for ‘Hamnet’.