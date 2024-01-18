Oscars 2024: ‘12th Fail’, ‘2018’, ‘Country of Blind’ secure spots among 265 films

In the race for the prestigious Academy Awards, three notable Indian films have secured spots among the 265 contenders. Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’, Hina Khan’s ‘Country of Blind’ and Tovino Thomas’ ‘2018’ are now in contention for coveted Oscar nominations.

The list, posted by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, features a diverse array of 265 feature films vying for recognition. Notably, Indian cinema is well-represented, with ‘Country of Blind’, ‘2018’ and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey, standing out among the contenders.

Leading the pack are acclaimed films such as ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which have already achieved significant success at recent award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Hina Khan reacted to the exciting news and said that it’s a huge achievement for the adventure film to be featured in the list of films accepted for voting by the Academy for Oscars 2024. Reacting to the news, Hina said to a leading media house, “To be featured on the same list as ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ is a huge achievement for our film ‘Country of Blind’! This is a moment of pride for the entire team of ‘Country of Blind’.”

Inclusion in the list of submissions, though, doesn’t mean that a film has qualified even for the long lists. But Hina Khan is pleased. “Everybody is very happy, as a lot of hard work was put into making this film into the best product that we could,” she said.

Director Rahhat Kazmi added, “This is a dream come true for the entire team of ‘Country of Blind’. To be representing India along with Hollywood’s legendary films gives us an even bigger boost. The team is ecstatic.”