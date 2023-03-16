Oscar winner MM Keeravani gets congratulated by Richard Carpenter

Los Angeles: What could have ‘topped’ the Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ for MM Keeravani? A congratulatory message from Richard Carpenter, one-half of his childhood favourite The Carpenters, is the ‘most wonderful gift’ he has admittedly received from the universe.

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families’ - ‘RRR’ has to win. Pride of every Indian must put me on the top of the world,” Keeravani said in tune to The Carpenters’ much loved 1970s song ‘Top of the World’ in his speech as he accepted the Academy Award for ‘best original song’ winner ‘Naatu Naatu’, the foot-tapping, irreverent Telugu track.

Days later, Richard Carpenter shared a reimagined rendition of ‘Top of the World’ on his official ‘Instagram’ account, congratulating Keeravani and ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose on the feat.

“We are on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You are the best there is around and we hope you know it now your win puts us at the top of the world. Congratulations!” the American vocalist sang on the piano with two other singers.

“To MM Keeravani and Chandrabose: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for ‘best original song’. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours,” Richard Carpenter captioned the video clip.

Hearing from his idol, Keeravani was blown away.

“This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the universe,” the elated composer wrote Wednesday night in the comments section of the post.

SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ director and cousin of Keeravani, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Richard Carpenter for the ‘memorable’ gesture.

“Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before or after he didn’t let his emotions out. But the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks. Most memorable moment for our family. Thank you so much,” Rajamouli wrote in the same post.

The win for ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘Naacho Naacho’ in Hindi, is the fourth non-English song to win an Oscar in the category and the first song in foreign language since ‘Jai Ho’ in 2009 to bag the prize.