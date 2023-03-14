Oscar Isaac in negotiations to lead the adaptation of ‘Helltown’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to headline and executive produce ‘Helltown’ series, based on the book of the same name by Casey Sherman.

Ed Berger, the director, co-writer and producer of this year’s Best International Film Oscar winner ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, is set to direct and executive produce ‘Helltown’.

According to the entertainment website ‘Deadline’, the eight-episode crime thriller is in development at ‘Amazon Studios’ and Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey’s ‘Team Downey’.

Mohamad El Masri serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

‘Helltown’ revolves around Kurt Vonnegut (Isaac) before he was a renowned author and cultural lightning rod.

“In 1969 Kurt was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect,” the synopsis reads.

Berger’s German film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ earned nine Academy Award nominations and won four trophies - Best International Feature film, Best Production Design, Best Music (Original Score) and Best Cinematography.