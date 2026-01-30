Opportunities like this don’t come often: Aditya Rawal on his role in Prime Video's 'Daldal'

Aditya Rawal, one of Hindi cinema’s most promising young talents, has built a reputation for choosing challenging material over safer, surface-level roles. With Prime Video’s ‘Daldal’, that very instinct was put to the test. In the upcoming psychological crime thriller, Aditya plays Sajid, a man caught between dependency and destruction, whose proximity to a string of violent acts raises more questions than it answers. Ahead of Daldal’s release, the actor reflected on the hesitation he felt before committing to one of the ‘most difficult characters’ of his career.

Revealing how his initial hesitation became the clearest sign that the role was worth taking on, Aditya Rawal shared, “I’ll be honest, there was a moment of hesitation. ‘Daldal’ is dark, uncomfortable and emotionally demanding and I wasn’t sure at first if I was ready to go that far. But when Amrit narrated the story, it stayed with me. I went home thinking that opportunities like this don’t come often, where characters that genuinely scare you and force you to understand parts of the world you haven’t yet. It turned out to be the most difficult character I’ve played so far, but also the most rewarding. I loved the script, trusted the director and felt this role would teach me something new - about addiction, vulnerability and human fragility. At that point, the decision became simple: I wanted to do good work with good people and let everything else fall into place. That instinct led me to ‘Daldal’ and I’m incredibly grateful I followed it.”

Inspired by Vish Dhamija’s ‘Bhendi Bazaar’, ‘Daldal’ is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, under the banner of ‘Abundantia Entertainment’. The series features Bhumi Satish Pednekkar in the lead as the Mumbai Crime Branch’s newly appointed DCP, with Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori in key roles. ‘Daldal’ is set to stream from January 30 exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in India.