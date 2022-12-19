'Oppenheimer' Trailer Promises Immense Tension & Anxiety

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, 'Oppenheimer' was released by 'Universal Pictures'. The film is based on the life of nuclear physicist Robert Oppenheimer, who headed the Manhattan Project, a government research effort that was organised for the creation of nuclear weapons between 1942 and 1946. He was also the director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were created.

At the beginning of the trailer, the viewers could see a tormented Cilian Murphy, who plays the role of Oppenheimer. He said, "We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us."

The trailer progressed into him supervising the nuclear weapons while being under immense strain. He then said, "I don't know if we can be trusted, with such a weapon, but we have no choice."

The trailer ended with his hands shaking as he almost pressed the button. It's a trailer filled with immense tension as a countdown ticks on, inducing further anxiety and communicating the enormity of the invention that has just been created - a bomb that can wipe out an entire country.

Apart from Cilian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' has a star-studded cast that features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr. and many others. It is based on the biographical novel 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. The book won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006.

The film will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023.