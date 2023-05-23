Sunny Leone is in Cannes for her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat for the premiere of their film ‘Kennedy’. While she is all ‘anxious’ about her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious event, Sunny knows she has ‘earned’ her place at the prestigious film festival.

Before making her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Sunny sat down for a chat with a famed film journalist and told her how she never imagined in her ‘wildest dreams’ that she would come so far in her career.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams; coming to India, being a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ and films; people saying so many awful, horrible things and trying to push past those things… Look at the positive, trying to break barriers and break people’s stereotypes of me and what I’ll be like or who I am. I have earned the right to be in this film. I auditioned for this. Someone said, ‘Yes, you are good enough to be in this’,” said Sunny.

She added that her journey has ‘definitely’ not been easy: “Only I, my husband and my team know what I have gone through.”

Sunny’s performance in ‘Kennedy’ has been widely discussed ever since the trailer for the film was released. The actor shared that in the movie, she finally got to act and do things she wanted to do with her character, an opportunity she was never given before.

Sharing her experience of working in Kennedy with Anurag Kashyap, Sunny said, “The difficult part was that I wanted to, in my mind, meet up with the mark of some of the people Kashyap has worked with and the actors he has worked with.”

She also revealed that Kashyap told her about what he expects from her character, which was a rarity for her as no director ever did that.

“He told me the mannerisms he wants from the character and that is something a director has never asked me to do. Either I had to come up with them or ask them. So many different things I wanted to do in different films, but they didn’t come true because of ‘different’ requirements of the people I worked with,” Sunny said.