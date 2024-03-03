'One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenz reveals memoir title

Los Angeles: Actor Bethany Joy Lenz, best known for her role in the TV drama "One Tree Hill", says her upcoming memoir has been titled "Dinner for Vampires".

The book, scheduled to hit the bookshelves on October 22, will detail her decade in a cult while working on the hit 2003 show. She played Haley James Scott for nine seasons on the popular CW coming-of-age series.

Lenz shared the cover of her memoir on her ‘Instagram’ handle.

"Being a writer has been a great, private joy in my life since I was about 12. This isn't the first book I thought I'd write, publicly, but as difficult as this subject matter could be to untangle, I'm grateful I get to share my story, my way. It's a story of forgiveness and a roadmap to how manipulation works, with a heartache and humor along the way. We all make mistakes and I hope 'Dinner for Vampires' reminds you that, no matter what weird roads you’ve gone down, you're not alone," she captioned the post.

The book, whose tagline is 'Life on a cult TV show while also in an actual cult', is published by ‘Simon & Schuster’.