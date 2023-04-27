Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently seen in the comedy-drama streaming series ‘Pop Kaun?’ and the streaming film ‘Kanjoos Makkichoos’, felt that maintaining versatility is the way to break out of the monotony and make work fun.

Ever since his debut film ‘Kalyug’ and with projects like ‘Dhol’, ‘Golmaal Series’, ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Abhay’, the actor has been dabbling in different genres, may it be a thriller, drama, murder mystery or comedy.

In comedy as well, the actor has experimented with subgenres like situational comedy, dark comedy, family and slapstick comedy.

Kunal Kemmu shared how he broke the stereotypes as he said, “When I started, I was offered only serious parts. Then I was offered ‘Dhol’. After doing ‘Dhol’, I did ‘99’, ‘Golmaal’ and even ‘Go Goa Gone’ and then 90 percent of the roles that came were all comedy. Interestingly, in the same year, I was offered ‘Kalank’, ‘Malang’ and ‘Abhay’.”

Speaking about the aforementioned films, Kunal further added, “These were all a welcome change from the comedies I was doing. One should be willing to dabble in different genres as it helps you to be a better artist.”

The actor will be next seen in ‘Gulkanda Tales’ helmed by Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame and he is currently working on the post-production of his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’.