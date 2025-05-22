One of the strongest roles I have ever played: Kajol on ‘Maa’

On Thursday morning, devotees at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata had an unexpected visitor. Kajol visited the temple to seek blessings from Goddess Kali before the release of her horror film, ‘Maa’.

Looking beautiful in a blush pink saree, Kajol performed aarti for Goddess Kali at Dakshineswar Temple, which was founded by Rani Rashmoni in 1855. “This is one of the strongest roles I have ever played,” said Kajol.

Directed by Vishal Furia of ‘Chhorii’ fame and written by Saiwyn Quadras, ‘Maa’ explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Presented by ‘Jio Studios’ and ‘Devgn Films’, ‘Maa’ is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak releasing in theatres on June 27. Interestingly, this is not the first time Devgn Films’ is producing a horror movie. ‘Shaitaan’, also starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, was a major box office success.

In the last few years, Kajol has dabbled in both OTT and big screens. While her performances in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’ were appreciated on OTT, she is yet to strike gold at the box office. Her last big screen release ‘Salaam Venky’ didn’t perform well.

