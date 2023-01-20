One must ask the bigger question rather than playing the blame game, says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about the narrative of Hindi films not working. According to the actor, one must ask the bigger question rather than play the blame game.

In an interview with a news portal, Rakul said that one must look at the Indian film industry holistically and ask the bigger question, rather than play the blame game. She also went on to add that the chatter on social media is not nuanced, as every industry is going through that phase of fewer films working.

Elaborating further, Singh added that ‘if we say South films, they are four different industries. That way, the North Indian film industry would include Marathi films, Punjabi and Hindi films. It is a great time then because ‘Ved’ has worked, some Punjabi films have worked and Hindi films have worked’.

According to her, ‘we create the narrative. Every industry has at least two films released every week’.

Rakul pointed out that ‘RRR’ worked in Telugu, ‘Kantara’ and ‘KGF 2’ in Kannada and ‘Vikram’ and ‘PS 1’ worked in Tamil. Many people wouldn’t know the Malayalam films that have worked because they have not been released in Hindi. She added that everywhere it is the same story and they need to ask a bigger question: why.

On the work front, her film, ‘Chhatriwali’ was released on an OTT platform on January 20.