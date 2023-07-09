One has to access the success of failure and move on: Ishaan Khatter

After an impressive start with films like ‘Beyond the Clouds’ and ‘Dhadak’, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter had a tough time delivering a box office hit. His last two releases, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’, have barely managed to make any noise.

Not the one to get disheartened by the ups and downs in his career, Ishaan told a leading media house that one has to access the success of failure and move on.

He added that he can keep both emotions in good spirits while concentrating on improving each project. Ishaan told the media house in the interview that it wouldn’t be presumptuous to claim that his film choices have made him better as an actor because that is for the audience to decide.

The 27-year-old actor concluded that he has to pick up from where he left off each time and has to ‘grow with every new undertaking’.

Ishaan Khatter’s next venture is the war drama ‘Pippa’.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is based on the Battle of Garibpur, which is set in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and features Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The film was initially supposed to hit theatres on December 2, 2022, but was postponed and the makers have yet to announce a new release date for the movie.