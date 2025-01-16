Urmila Matondkar expressed that she feels ‘proud’ to have been a part of the film ‘Satya’, stating that a movie of such caliber comes only once in a lifetime. The actress took to ‘Instagram’, where she posted a reel showcasing herself with the lively song ‘Goli Maar’ by the singer Mano playing in the backdrop.

“Once in a lifetime a movie like ‘Satya’ comes along. Humbled and proud to be a part of it. Don’t forget to catch it in its re-release at @pvrcinemas_official from January 17,” she wrote in the caption.

‘Satya’ was released in 1998. The crime film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars J D Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal. It is the first of Varma’s ‘Gangster’ trilogy about organised crime in India. The film follows Satya, an immigrant who comes to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld.

Meanwhile, Urmila recently was in the news for filing for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. In September, the actress reportedly submitted the divorce petition in Bandra, Mumbai. Sources suggest that the separation wasn’t mutual and the divorce filing occurred four months ago.

It was in 1977 with ‘Karm’, when Urmila debuted as a child. She was later seen in films such as ‘Narsimha’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Satya’, ‘Jungle’, ‘Antham’, ‘Gaayam’, ‘Indian’, ‘Kaun?’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Bhoot’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ and ‘Pinjar’.

Urmila’s last movie was in 2014 with ‘Ajoba’, a Marathi film where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy-drama ‘Blackmail’.