Of Celebrations & Camaraderie

It has been 20 years since Dev made his debut in Bengali cinema with ‘Agnisapath’. On Wednesday, the actor marked two decades of his journey in the industry. Coincidentally, ‘Agnisapath’ co-star Rachana Banerjee shared the dais with him at an event in Singur, a rare reunion of the debut pair, both of whom are now TMC MPs.

While ‘Agnisapath’ failed to make an impact at the box office, Dev’s career turned with director Ravi Kinagi’s ‘I Love You’, opposite Payal Sarkar. He soon went on to establish himself as a romantic star with films such as ‘Premer Kahini’, ‘Mon Maane Na’, ‘Challenge’ and ‘Paran Jaaye Joliya Re’.

Dev also celebrated the milestone with his team at his office on Wednesday. Actress Rukmini Maitra was present at the celebration. Meanwhile, Wednesday was also vital for the Bengali film industry as the screening committee unveiled its six-month calendar. However, only the names of the production houses were mentioned and not any films.

Meanwhile, it was reported that during Wednesday’s screening committee meeting, Prosenjit Chatterjee, who was conferred with Padma Shri for his contribution to Bengali cinema and Dev had a light-hearted exchange of words. On Friday, Dev went to visit Prosenjit’s house. Both posted photographs on social media and Prosenjit’s son Trishanjit, who is also a huge fan of Dev, was seen in the photographs.