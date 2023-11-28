Nupur Sanon shares her experience of 'venturing into Telugu cinema'

Actor Nupur Sanon, who shared screen space with Ravi Teja in the Telugu film ‘Tiger Nageshwar Rao’, helped her to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.

“Global films are breaking barriers with Indian stories gaining recognition at the Oscars and Emmys. In my third film, venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience, fostering growth and learning. It allowed me to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape,” she said.

Nupur added, “Despite cultural differences, emotions connect us and stars now play a vital role in reaching diverse audiences nationwide, making films a universal language.”

Sharing her observation of the current aspiration among actors to become pan-Indian stars, she noted the global shift in filmmaking and the universal appeal of Indian stories.

“Doing a Pan-India film is a game-changer by moving away from the typical Hindi film heroine role. It brings diversity to my work and mirrors the changing narrative where actors go beyond stereotypes. A Pan-India approach expands my reach by connecting with audiences across the country and going beyond the usual limits of a Hindi film heroine,” she further shared.