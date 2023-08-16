NTR Jr reveals Saif Ali Khan’s character ‘Bhaira’ from ‘Devara’

Hailed as one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Devara’, starring man of the masses NTR Jr in the lead, has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Touted to be a larger-than-life, big-budgeted and performance-oriented entertainer, the film co-stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Celebrating the actor’s birthday today, NTR Jr introduced fans to Khan’s character named ‘Bhaira’ and unveiled his first look from the film.

In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Looking at all things intense and intriguing, this sure has come out as a great surprise for ‘Devara’ fans. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of NTR Jr wrote, “Bhaira! Happy Birthday, Saif sir!”

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by ‘Yuvasudha Arts’ and ‘NTR Arts’ and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to be released on April 5, 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander along with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Sabu Cyril is onboard as the head of art with Sreekar Prasad serving as editor. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.