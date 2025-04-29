NTR and Prashanth Neel’s ‘NTRNeel’ to hit the theatre on June 25, 2026

The much-anticipated cinematic spectacle featuring NTR and visionary director Prashanth Neel, also the creator of the ‘KGF’ franchise, the most anticipated film in the Indian cinema - tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’ - has officially locked its release date. Backed by the powerhouse production houses ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘NTR Arts’, ‘NTRNeel’ is slated to hit theatres on June 25, 2026, promising an explosive blend of action, drama and mass appeal.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, industry insiders are already calling this collaboration one of the biggest in Indian cinema history. With Neel’s reputation for hard-hitting, stylised storytelling and mega-action drama, as seen in ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ and NTR’s magnetic screen presence, expectations are sky-high.

NTR returns to the big screen after the success of ‘Devara: Part 1’, which not only became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 but also found love overseas with a successful theatrical release in Japan. Before this, NTR also delivered the biggest blockbuster ‘RRR’, a film that won a National Award for ‘Best Original Song’ for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is riding high on the triumph of ‘Salaar’, a film that dominated the box office and became a mainstay on OTT platforms throughout the year, making it the first Indian film to achieve this feat.

The union of these two cinematic forces under the banner of ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘NTR Arts’ has only added to the excitement. The studio is known for backing some of the most ambitious and successful projects in recent times and ‘NTRNeel’ is being touted as their most monumental venture yet.

Backed by the prestigious ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘NTR Arts’, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle on par with the ‘KGF’ films, aiming for an epic scale. The project is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. With Prashanth Neel’s signature storytelling and NTR’s dynamic screen presence, the film is expected to redefine action cinema and set new benchmarks in the industry.