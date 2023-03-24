Now it is cool to get married and work: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor said that she got married at a time when no actress was getting married to secure their careers and she did so out of her own choice. She added that now it is cool to get married and work, but that was not the norm back in the day.

Almost 12 years after making her debut with JP Dutta’s ‘Refugee’ in 2000 along with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 and she didn’t take any break from work after her marriage. Soon, she returned to work and shot one of her most popular numbers, ‘Fevicol Se’, for Salman Khan’s hit franchise ‘Dabangg 2’. She has continued to work in films ever since.

Asked whether box office results bother her anymore, Kareena told a leading media house that the box office will always matter, but she is not competing with anyone.

“I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like, ‘Okay, you can have a child as well and still be working’. I have always done things that I love and believe in.”

After welcoming their first child Taimur in 2016, she shot for ads and even walked the ramp during her pregnancy. She just took a two months’ break after Taimur’s birth and returned to work soon. After the birth of Jeh in February 2021, Kareena was back to work within a month.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has three interesting projects lined up next: ‘The Crew’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ and ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.