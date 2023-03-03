Not right to demand fairness just from one industry: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee called nepotism ‘a pointless debate in the Indian film industry’ adding that it has to do with ‘connections and relationships that one creates’. In a new interview, he also said that the real problem lies in film exhibitions which ‘often discriminate’.

Bajpayee also said that it’s not right to demand fairness only just from one industry. He added that ‘contradiction happens’ and if a person is asking for fairness, then ‘ask for fairness in every phase of life’.

In an interview with a top news agency, Manoj said, “Nepotism is a pointless debate in the Indian film industry. Most of the time, it has to do with the connections and relationships that one creates. If you feel at ease around someone, you want to work with them more. If someone wants to cast his relative in the film instead of me, then let it be. After all, it’s their decision, they can do what they want.”

“The main problem lies in film exhibitions. Exhibitors often discriminate. When you are giving him 100 screens, give at least 25 to me. Will you give it all to him? The more one is powerful, the more one wants to assert,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the family drama ‘Gulmohar’ which was released on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, it also stars Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, Kaveri Seth and others. It is produced by ‘Star Studios’ in association with ‘Chalkboard Entertainment’ and ‘Autonomous Works’.

Apart from that, he also has the power-packed courtroom drama ‘Bandaa’, a web series; ‘Soup’, ‘Joram’ and director Kanu Bahl’s ‘Despatch’ in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the third season of the superhit web series ‘The Family Man’, created by Raj and DK.