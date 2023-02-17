Not playing a ‘Casanova’ in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his next film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. During a recent event, where Ranbir performed his film’s song ‘Pyaar hota kayi baar hai’, the actor clarified that this song is not his ‘biopic’.

“My favourite song is ‘Pyar hota kai baar hai’. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch ‘biopic’ wala gaana nahi hain,” he said.

He added, “My character in this film is not of a Casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I’m a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life.”

Ranbir performed at the event on the song and also made the audience sing along to ‘Kesariya’, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year.