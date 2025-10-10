‘Not going to get away with short working hours’

Achieving a harmonious work-life balance is tough but can be overcome through conversations, a bit of protest and adjusting, said Konkana Sen Sharma.

The actress, who has been in the movie industry for over two decades, now plays the lead in the upcoming series ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’. She plays the role of a working mother who constantly strives for a work-life balance. In real life, Sharma said she has been very lucky to have had directors and producers who’ve been supportive.

“I know how the industry works and that I’m not going to actually get away with very short working hours. The kind of projects I do are small or medium budget, so I have to plan my life accordingly, whether it’s with my son, my father, my mom or someone who’s come down to help me out because one does need a bit of a community or a village. The village is disappearing. So, it’s a bit tough,” Konkana, who co-parents her son Haroon with her ex-husband, actor Ranvir Shorey, told PTI in an interview.

The debate around working hours in the film industry recently gained momentum after reports surfaced that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone opted out of the Telugu film ‘Spirit’ due to differences with the makers over her request to limit her working hours to eight per day.

Striking a healthy balance between work and personal life remains a challenge, Konkona, 45, said. “It’s not like I’ve perfected it. We seek to maintain this balance every day and we feel less and more every day,” she added.

Konkana is hopeful that this situation will get better in future. “This is how we’ve built better practices through conversations, discussions, unions, a little bit of protest and a little bit of adjusting. Earlier, many things were much worse,” she added.