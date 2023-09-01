Not going to apologise: BTS star RM on ‘Bad Religion’ controversy

New Delhi: Korean singer RM of K-pop band BTS has ruled out an apology after a section of social media users accused him of perpetuating Islamophobia when he shared American musician Frank Ocean‘s controversial song "Bad Religion" on ‘Instagram’.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, had kicked up a storm when he shared the video of Ocean's 2012 song on his ‘Instagram Stories’.

The singer responded to the accusations during a livestream session on fan community platform ‘Weverse’.

"I know what you’re talking about. You keep telling me that I insulted a religion, but I didn’t. There was no intention to insult a religion. I respect every belief and religion,” said the K-pop star.

"I know what’s going on ‘Instagram’. I can see, but there was no such purpose or at least one percent of my heart with the intention to insult a religion. It's a song. I am not going to apologise," he added.

RM, 30, said he is free to "express my true thoughts" and people should "believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming".

"Even if I am telling my truth, I know I can’t convince and persuade every person. Maybe some people would think of me like, ‘Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult’, which I didn’t, I never. Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can’t lie to you. I am just being honest," the singer said.

"Bad Religion" was criticised upon its release due to inclusion of phrases like "Allahu Akbar" and a commentary about Islam.