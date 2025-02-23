Not everything is fair, so keep option B ready: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Hard work alone does not guarantee success in the film industry, said actor-producer Taapsee Pannu as she believes it is a common misconception that the world of movies is a fair place.

During the ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India 2025’ on Friday, the 37-year-old actor shared her thoughts on the harsh realities of the film industry.

"The idealistic thing is that with hard work you will achieve everything that isn’t the case (in the industry). Not everything is fair in the film industry. If you expect that things will be fair and square, then that won’t happen. It will be unfair. You will get to hear a lot of things, so keep your ego aside, otherwise, you will be disappointed, besides get used to hearing bad things. It’s not about Bollywood. I’m not a victim of the industry,” Pannu said.

She advised aspiring talents to have a backup plan in case their efforts don’t lead to success.

"I had option B. I had done engineering, had a job and I could do that. I wanted to do an MBA, so I had kept all the options ready,” Pannu said.

Pannu said that actors who are “outsiders” will often find that their success depends not just on talent but largely on audience reception of their work.

“Our stature depends on the audience. If the audience prefers watching hero-centric films in theatres and not ours, then how will we succeed? It’s not that the industry kicks us out of the industry, they rather give us opportunities.”

The actor also opened up about her married life.

Pannu, who tied the knot with longtime partner badminton star Mathias Boe in 2023, said she didn’t feel the need to issue a “press release” about her wedding.

“I met him on the badminton court, I was in the audience and he was playing and it was a domestic league and that’s where I met him. I’ve known the person I married for 10 years and now I have known him for 11 years. I’ve never tried to hide that from anyone. The thing is he is neither a cricketer nor a businessman, so maybe people were not interested in it. But whenever I was asked about him, I’ve always spoken about it. My marriage is going well.”

Pannu said she had a thoughtful approach towards her marriage and added that she tied the knot nine years after Boe proposed to her.

“I’ve seen many marriages that have fallen apart or not worked and I was afraid. We are in a profession where there are so many ups and downs and I didn’t want ups and downs in my personal life. So, after many trials and tests, I got married. My personal life is so stable that people think it’s boring,” she said.