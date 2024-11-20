Norman Reedus would love to bring ‘Walking Dead’ franchise to India

New Delhi: Hollywood star Norman Reedus would love to bring his long-running TV franchise ‘The Walking Dead’ to India as he is curious to see how different cultures would react to a zombie apocalypse.

‘The Walking Dead’ franchise, based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series, is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, called ‘walkers’ and explores themes of survival, morality and relationships of various groups. It started with the eponymous show that ran from 2010 to 2022 on the American network ‘AMC’.

Reedus plays the role of Daryl Dixon in the franchise, starting with ‘The Walking Dead’, set in the US and now in the spin-off series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, which travels to France. “I’d love to explore more and more of this show in different places and see how different cultures deal with a zombie apocalypse. I could see it going to a whole bunch of different places,” Reedus told the top news agency.

Asked if he’d like the franchise to travel to India, the 55-year-old actor said it would be ‘awesome’. “All the delicious food and colours, it would be great... It's interesting. I remember at one point Kirkman and all were talking about doing spinoffs. They were talking about different cultures and languages. I know there were conversations. Not that I had anything to do with it, I was just lucky I was still coming back,” he added.

The USP of the franchise is the relationships between disparate characters that feel relatable to the audiences. “It was a group of people that were in a situation together that never would have been in the same room. Like none of those people would have hung out with each other and they were forced to get along, fight, live, work and make decisions together in order to survive.”