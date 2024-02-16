Nora Fatehi wants to do ‘next level action’

New Delhi: Being a dancer helped her learn stunts in the upcoming film ‘Crakk’, said Nora Fatehi, who wants to do ‘next level action’ like co-stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future projects.

Fatehi, who has featured in films such as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, said that like dance, action is also set to choreography.

“As a dancer, you are like an athlete too. The level we take our bodies to physically is crazy. You do the same thing in the dance and action worlds. You have to follow a certain choreography when the action director is formulating a scene. I feel like being a dancer helped me. Arjun and Vidyut took the next level of action. I had an action sequence, but not like what they did, which was out of this world. I only hope one day writers make films with female roles that can do such stunts. I want that because I’m ready to do that,” the 32-year-old told the top news agency.

She also described ‘Crakk’, directed by Aditya Datt, as a film with ‘self-made actors and outsiders’.

“We all know that a debate has been going on for a couple of years about outsiders and how they are not in certain projects and how filmmakers don’t take them in, especially in big-budget projects. Vidyut and Aditya sir took a punt on all self-made actors and outsiders on a huge budget film,” added Fatehi.

‘Crakk’ follows the journey of a man named Siddhu, played by Jammwal, from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

The upcoming film is set to be released on February 23.