Nora Fatehi is very proud of her journey in the entertainment industry

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi spoke about starting from the bottom to attain success in the entertainment industry. She said that she was very proud of her journey and that she never turned her back on the work that was offered to her and picked up all kinds of jobs to climb up the ladder of success.

In an interview with a leading media house, Nora defined her journey as ‘gully se glory’ and said that she didn’t know anybody in the film business when she started. She broke out after appearing on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and has since appeared in films both as a dancer in special song sequences and as a member of the cast.

“Everyone knows I am not from here. I come from the other side of the world. I didn’t know anyone here. I didn’t have any connections, friends or family here. And in my own right, gully se glory tak yeh glory hain, but nobody knows what gully I have come from. I did come from the bottom completely. For me to say gully se glory tak, I have embodied that and I have lived that,” she said.

Nora looked back on her career and said that she didn’t act choosy when it came to work. “I have done it all just so that I can reach where I want to be. I want to be in films. I want to act and dance and I want to be able to judge. I want to perform on the biggest stage in the world. Anyone witnessing my journey gets to see all of that happen. That’s a lot, thanks to dance and the people who actually believed in me,” she said.

Nora was last seen on the big screen in ‘An Action Hero’, in which she appeared in a song sequence in the end credits. This year, she’ll also star in Sajid Khan’s film ‘100%’. She serves as a judge on the reality shows ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.