Nora Fatehi believes men, women are ‘not equal’

Nora Fatehi recently expressed her views on feminism and alleged that the ideology ‘f***** up our society’. In a recent interview, Nora also expressed her opinion that ‘men and women aren’t equal in societal things’. While she affirmed her support for women’s rights and education, she cautioned against the potentially harmful effects of radical feminism.

Speaking on ‘BeerBiceps’, she said, “This idea of ‘I don’t need anybody’ and feminism, I don’t believe in this shit. I think, feminism f***** up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora also emphasised that women shouldn’t run away from the role of being nurturers. She said, “They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking.”